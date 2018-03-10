Idle bodies, idle minds: Creativity comes from engaging with physical world

America’s third president Thomas Jefferson lived in a home he had designed himself in his 20s. Named Monticello, it was neo-classical in design, with a pediment (that triangle shape you see above the columns in buildings like the Parthenon) and a rotunda, a dome, which would not have been easy to design or construct.

Jefferson’s morning ritual was to go outside and record the atmospheric pressure on his barometer. He was a wealthy man (being the owner of a plantation) and did not need to work, given that he possessed several slaves. So this activity of his presumably ...