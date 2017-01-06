In a world awash with data, is the census still relevant?

The Australian came under intense scrutiny in the wake of #censusfail. Parliament conducted a review, the Senate an inquiry, and some in the media questioned the entire point.

But cost and privacy concerns aside, the is one of the three pillars of the economy.

Understanding characteristics is vital to inform us of challenges and opportunities, and is a necessary input in other economic indicators. The quality and timely found in the is not gathered through any other means. If changes need to be made, it’s in the discussion around the census.

So we know who is where

The is unique in that it is a total survey of the population, covering a range of social and economic variables. At present, it is the only way such is obtained in Australia.

Without the census, we wouldn’t know how many we are, who we are and where we live. This means important planning and policy issues couldn’t be addressed. The location of schools and hospitals, provision of medical facilities, funding for major infrastructure would all be done without an accurate idea of who is where.

In fact, local, state and federal governments rely heavily on only available in the census. The number of children, working age population, travel to work information, occupations, housing suitability and vulnerable populations is all only found in the census.

The also allows for sub-national analyses to be performed, particularly legislated estimates and projections. These estimates form the basis of economic indicators such as labour force statistics and gross domestic product per capita.

The estimates and projections also highlight inequalities within society and provide opportunities for policy responses and development at a regional level.

But the purpose of taking a census goes beyond informing resource allocation, and electoral representation.

The statistical benchmarks used in surveys and studies, research and analysis, and, most importantly, lower level aggregates and groups of interest can only be informed by data. Low-level aggregates allow identification of need. Identification of areas with high proportions of young people who cannot access employment or education can provide much insight into barriers to economic participation.

Quality information about homelessness, minorities, and Indigenous populations is only truly obtained via a census.

The we already collect won’t do

One of the arguments against the census is that we can get the same elsewhere from the multitude of service providers that already come in contact with the public.

The problem is that these collections are administrative. They’re collected for a reason and with limited scope.

Centrelink is collected to provide a service. Information we provide to the tax office ensures tax compliance. Medicare doesn’t keep information about overseas nationals and people who have never had their birth registered, which is an issue in remote and Indigenous communities.

Australia’s large immigrant would become a blind spot if we were to rely on the the government already collects, as many aren’t eligible for certain government services. The collected by Centrelink, the tax office and Medicare don’t provide sufficient scope. So far the is the only source that fits the bill.

Some alternatives

registers are a viable alternative to our five-yearly censuses. Finland uses a computerised system to record including births, deaths, marriages, and so on. The Netherlands, on the other hand, conducts a virtual census by pulling together digital from a number of different sources.

These registers offer real-time data, but they require ongoing maintenance and verification and often exceed the cost of our census. Ironically, they also need to be checked against a census. And Germany’s experience shows registers are not always accurate.

Further, major legislation changes would have to go through for Australia to be able to pool like this. The establishment of a national register would be costly and demand interdepartmental government coordination.

We could also look to the United States’ method of conducting surveys in between a 10-yearly census. This mixed methodology was suggested by the ABS in 2015 to cut costs.

However, limited financial upside, together with lower quality data, makes it a risky alternative for Australia. Plus we shouldn’t think of the as an unrecoverable cost. The Office of National Statistics in the United Kingdom estimated the costs of their 2011 were recovered in just over a year.

The future is data

So how can we improve our census?

Online completion will save money, improve quality and reduce processing time. However, an online collection must be balanced to ensure disadvantaged populations aren’t excluded. The end of the collector hasn’t arrived just yet.

More importantly, we must define contemporary needs moving into the future. An informed public conversation about migration, employment, families and our changing is much needed to gain social licence to collect and use relevant data.

Whether the methodology of continues as is or we introduce an alternative method of collection, the key going forward is the question of legitimacy. Steps must be taken to justify the need to take a census, and to assuage privacy and security concerns. Without social license, we’ll see the failings of the 2016 play out over and over again.

Australia’s future relies on the strong evidence we can agree on. This isn’t solely the domain of researchers. We all have a stake.

Liz Allen, Postdoctoral Fellow, Centre for Aboriginal Economic Policy Research, Australian National University

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original article.



