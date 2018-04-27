In Italy, there was the pope and then there was Enzo Ferrari: Dal Monte

Luca Dal Monte is eyeing the 1966 Ferrari 275 GTB sitting on the shop floor here at Dominick’s European Car Repair.

He has travelled from his home in Milan to promote his latest book, a biography of the car’s namesake, Enzo Ferrari. The 954-page scholarly tome (over 1,000 pages in Italian) has received rave reviews in Italy since it came out in 2016, and has been optioned for an Italian mini-series. (According to Il Giornale, an Italian-language newspaper based in Milan, the book reads like a novel.) David Bull Publishing recently released an English-language version of ...