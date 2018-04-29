In Maharashtra's drought prone areas, this NGO is making water drops count

Once famous for its fierce warriors and archaeological heritage, the Marathwada region in present-day Maharashtra has become notorious for its water scarcity and farmer suicides. In 2016, Latur was one of the districts worst-hit by drought, with over 400 suicides by farmers unable to repay loans.

Though far from over, the crisis is now being curtailed by organisations such as Global Parli, which is working at the grassroots to help farming households conserve water and produce a cost-effective yield. Where Marathwada’s history precedes its present image, Mayank Gandhi, chief ...