India's destiny and the US-Pakistan embrace

Larry Pressler’s book, Neighbours in Arms, is pitched to an Indian readership, who really do not need to be convinced of his central thesis, that is, successive US administrations “effectively looked the other way when it came to Pakistan’s nuclear programme and the assistance it obtained from China for its missile and nuclear programmes.” Pressler claims that it was the piece of legislation carrying his name, the “Pressler Amendment” that may have at least slowed down and put some constraints on Pakistan’s relentless pursuit of nuclear weapons. ...