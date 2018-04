India's first transport museum: A bit of old-world charm comes to Delhi-NCR

A 1953 Jung Steam Locomotive

And then there also are the track pans -- on their way -- coming from Gaya. A track pan or water trough was earlier used to replenish the water supply of a steam locomotive. Placed between rails, it consisted of a long trough filled with water. When a steam locomotive passed over the trough, the water scoop was lowered. The speed of forward motion forced water into the scoop and into the tanks.