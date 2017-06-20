India's long-standing tryst with coal

India’s Coal Story From Damodar to Zambezi Subhomoy Bhattacharjee Sage 246 pages; Rs 450 Writing about India’s coal sector, circa 2017, can be both potentially rewarding and fraught. The sector has been through a turbulent few years in India, providing more than enough material for an engaging and rewarding narrative about the past. But the sector is also likely poised at the edge of a global decline, albeit a slow one, after a century and a half of dominance over the industrial landscape, which makes speculating about the future a risky ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?