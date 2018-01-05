Chennai's Surana family shows what it takes to run an ISO-certified house

What is your dinner menu today? What will it be a week from today? Not sure? Then you’re probably not as systematic as the Suranas. At the Surana household in Chennai, the family knows precisely what its menu will be for the entire month — and probably even beyond that. And that’s not the end of it.

Everything in the house is listed and labelled. Even the purchases are categorised: things to be bought every alternate day, once a month, once a quarter or once a year. With such clockwork precision is the house run that for the last 13 years it has held an ISO ...