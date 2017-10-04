India's stories

Upcountry Tales Once Upon a Time in the Heart of India Mark Tully Speaking Tiger 287 pages; Rs 599 We are often told, in newspapers and on primetime news, that India is changing, a self-evident reality that, in the national imagination, was largely set in motion by the reforms of 1991. While the fundamentals of the macro-economy have indeed improved over the decades, the situation on the ground, especially at the village level, has not changed dramatically. In the introduction to this new collection of short stories, Mark Tully tells us that they are set ...