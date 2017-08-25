Infosys spat: The founder's 'interference'

Amid the ongoing bruising saga between Infosys founder N R Narayana Murthy on the one side and outgoing CEO Vishal Sikka/the board on the other, an Economic Times poll revealed that the former seems to be winning the battle of perception. “About a third of the respondents within the IT sector favoured Murthy’s position while only less than a fifth or 18 per cent favoured Sikka’s position,” the paper reported. The poll must have brought some succour to Murthy who has been singularly blamed for the rapid fall in the company’s stock price since ...