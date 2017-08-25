Infosys spat: The founder's 'interference'

Amid the ongoing bruising saga between Infosys founder N R Narayana Murthy on the one side and outgoing CEO Vishal Sikka/the board on the other, an Economic Times poll revealed that the former seems to be winning the battle of perception. “About a third of the respondents within the IT sector favoured Murthy’s position while only less than a fifth or 18 per cent favoured Sikka’s position,” the paper reported. The poll must have brought some succour to Murthy who has been singularly blamed for the rapid fall in the company’s stock price since ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?