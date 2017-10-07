Internet economy

Here we are with gross domestic product (GDP) growth at a 13-quarter low of 5.7 per cent. Distress calls on feeble GDP growth for the June quarter are spilling into the stock markets, prompting the government to consider stimulus packages for the economy. But the question is whether a large fiscal stimulus will nudge the economy? Maybe not. Because data show a slowdown despite the government spending already. Private sector production started slowdown right after March 2016. The average growth of government spending for 16 quarters ending FY16 was four per cent. For FY17, the average stood ...