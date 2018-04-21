Is AAP right to cry foul?

If Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has a torch song, it might well be that Lesley Gore hit from the 1960s.

The one that goes, “It’s my party / and I’ll cry if I want to / cry if I want to... you would cry too if it happened to you.” So adept is AAP at feeling sorry for itself, it scarcely needs journalists to join the (self)pity party. But how do you analyse the decision to sack nine advisors to the Delhi government without conceding the central government’s determination to be as petty, vengeful and obstructive as possible in its dealings with AAP? ...