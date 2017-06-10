Is working from home bad for health?

The underlying health risks of working from home must not be overlooked

Well after Sanjay Aggarwal, an IT professional, turns in for the night, he finds himself checking his mail frequently on his smartphone. Unable to put his mind to rest, just in case there is an important mail, he stays logged in 24x7. The impulse to react as soon as he gets a mail sometimes consumes him of all his energy and leaves him sleep-deprived. Aggarwal, who is in his 30s, works from home. When he opted out of a full-time office job, he had bargained for greater independence and a more flexible schedule. Instead, he finds himself even more wired up. Manish Jain, a ...

Veer Arjun Singh