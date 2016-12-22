Israel's Egyptian 'saviour'

THE ANGEL The Egyptian Spy Who Saved Israel Uri Bar-Joseph HarperCollins 371 pages; Rs 999 On June 27, 2007, a 63-year-old Egyptian businessman fell to his death from the fifth floor of his luxury apartment in London. Was he pushed or did he jump? The dead man’s identity makes this a curiouser and curiouser sort of story. The son-in-law of Egypt’s most revered leader, Abdel Gamal Nasser, and a trusted aide of Anwar Sadat, Ashraf Marwan had been “exposed” five years before as a double agent who had tricked Israel in the opening days ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?