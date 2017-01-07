Itu Chaudhuri: The language of identity

Synthetically developed script like Wancho presents a opportunity to develop criteria for evaluation

It was a film-maker friend on the phone. “I’m making a film,” he said, “on a new script that’s been developed for the Wancho language, spoken in Arunachal Pradesh. Right up your street.” Perhaps my friend was referring to my interest in typeface design? But my friend, aware of the distinction between the script (a way of writing) and typefaces (their printed form), went on, “The script itself has never been professionally examined. So I thought you might want to. Or is it linguists who look at such things?”. I replied that I ...

Itu Chaudhuri