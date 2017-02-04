Itu Chaudhuri:The world in a shadecard

It’s a modern, seasonal disease. The new year brings with it a thick flow of trend forecasts, cheery and sweeping, and we read them with the forgiving spirit that the holiday season demands. For Deep Design, it seems foolhardy to indulge, yet churlish to desist. So here’s a holiday smoothie on trends themselves. Some trend forecasts, such as those in fashion, are meant to be self-fulfilling. The great and big among the fashion industry make them. Thus, buyers know what colours and styles to buy, and retailers know what to stock. The media is in it at the start, happy to ...

Itu Chaudhuri