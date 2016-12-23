J Jagannath: Making it big

Watch 'La La Land' and 'American Honey' to understand it's not such a bad thing to dream big

I know I promised a best of 2016 list in my previous column but I can’t not write about La La Land, the most Christmas-y movie that needs to be watched by everyone. I wasn’t too impressed with Damien Chazelle’s wretchedly uneven albeit runaway hit Whiplash but his follow-up about a young, ambitious couple in Los Angeles warmed my cockles like Christmas mittens. The leads are Emma Stone as Mia, an aspiring actress with a day job of a barista, and Ryan Gosling as Sebastian, a jazz pianist who wants to open his own jazz club. I am not an aficionado of musicals ...

