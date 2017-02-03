J Jagannath:Oscars in Trumpland

There have now been 647 cinematography nominations in Oscar history

There have now been 647 cinematography nominations in Oscar history

The Oscars ceremony next month will be truly monumental, not just because a musical (La La Land) is tipped to sweep the awards, but it’s the first one during Donald Trump’s presidency. Meryl Streep’s rousing Golden Globes speech, where she ripped into his moral code, has set the stakes even higher. His decision to impose a four-month travel ban on Muslims from seven countries to enter US means that Iranian film maker Asghar Farhadi, whose majestically gloomy The Salesman has been nominated for best foreign language, will not be part of the ceremony. I expect some ...

J Jagannath