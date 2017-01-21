J Jagannath: Voice of a generation

My educated guess that the apparent truism “TV is the new novel” gained heft when HBO bankrolled Lena Dunham's beautiful show about four girls who try to make it big in that savage city: New York. When it returns for its sixth and final season in February this year, I’ll be watching the proceedings with the disposition of someone waiting for the inevitable heartbreak. Each decade something so epochal comes across in the arts space that it sets the discourse for the zeitgeist. What Infinite Jest did to the ’90s, Wire to the aughts, Girls does the same for the ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?