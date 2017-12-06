J&K: Dispute without end

Destined to Fight? India and Pakistan (1990-2017) Swagato Ganguly Times Group Books 360 pages; Rs 499 The partition of countries does not solve any problems. On the contrary, many difficult unfinished tasks are left for post-partition successor governments.

Like other countries, partitioned India is still struggling to resolve its dispute with Pakistan over Jammu & Kashmir (J&K). The essays in Destined to Fight highlight this tragic truth. Swagato Ganguly, the editor of this volume, has observed that 87 articles of this volume “represent a moving ...