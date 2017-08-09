Jab Harry Met Sejal: Shah Rukh Khan starrer surpasses Rs 50 crore mark

superstar and actress Anushka Sharma starrer "Jab Harry Met Sejal", which got off to a slow start at the box office, has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark in four days since its release in

According to the film's makers, the romantic saga directed by Imtiaz Ali has minted Rs 52.90 crore in four days since its release on August 4.

"Jab Harry Met Sejal" minted Rs 15.25 crore on its opening day and didn't witness any hike in its collection on Saturday and Sunday, when it collected Rs 15 crore and Rs 15.50 crore respectively. However, on Monday, which also happened to be the festival of Raksha Bandhan, the movie only managed to rake in Rs 7.15 crore.

Trade expert Taran Adarsh called the film'S performance disappointing, and said desperately needs a hit film now.

"'Tubelight', 'Jagga Jasoos', 'Munna Michael', 'Jab Harry Met Sejal'... is going through the worst phase... Desperate for hits... What's shocking, the biggies aren't fetching the desired start at the box office... Let's not blame the audience... The problem lies within," Adarsh tweeted on Tuesday.

"The biggest of stars need a solid story and captivating screenplay to stand on feet, to sprint, to win... Mere star power isn't enough," he added.

Besides India, "Jab Harry Met Sejal" did well overseas in its opening weekend. The film collected $500,000 in Britain, $1,300,000 in the US and Canada, $2,300,000 from Gulf countries, $350,000 in Australia and $650,000 in Pakistan.

Earlier, trade expert Komal Nahta said that "the disappointing second half ruins 'Jab Harry Met Sejal' and pulls it down to becoming a losing fare".

Hopes were high from the movie, especially since "Tubelight" and "Jagga Jasoos" -- starring and Ranbir Kapoor respectively -- failed to elicit the expected response at the ticket counters.

Now all eyes are on Akshay Kumar's "Toilet: Ek Prem Katha", releasing on Friday.

"Will 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' prove a saviour? Let's hope it bails out the industry," Adarsh tweeted.

