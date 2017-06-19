Mohammad Ali Jinnah: Love, hate and books

Indians have written so many books on Jinnah while the Pakistanis have written so few on Gandhiji

Recently, after reading Sheela Reddy’s book on Mohammad Ali Jinnah’s personal life someone asked me why Indians have written so many books on Jinnah while the Pakistanis have written so few on Gandhiji. I told him the Pakistanis had not written much on Jinnah either. They are like that only, I said. When I Googled it later, I didn’t find a single book on Gandhiji published in Pakistan or by a Pakistani author. So we have no idea what they think of him other than telling their people that he opposed Pakistan and Jinnah. But they do give him credit for khilafat ...

T C A Srinivasa-Raghavan