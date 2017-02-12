Jolly LLB 2 sees remarkable growth at Box office on Day 2

The Akshay Kumar-starrer recently released flick has shown an incredible growth of 31.20%, making a total collection of Rs 30.51 crore in two days.

The second day saw a collection of 17.31 crore.

Speaking on the same note, Vijay Singh, chief executive at Fox Star Studios, said, "The sign of a much-loved film is that it shows incredible growth and Jolly LLB 2 has done exactly that! After a phenomenal day 1."

Adding, "This movie that has been loved by audiences and media alike and jumped 31.20% on day 2. Such a huge jump does not happen for most of the films and this shows how Jolly LLB 2 has become a film to watch this weekend for everyone."

Stating that the movie is highly entertaining, Singh explained, "It is a thrilling family film and we are delighted to see the love for the film and the nation's hugely loved superstar "

Subhash Kapoor directed Jolly LLB 2, also stars Huma Qureshi, Saurabh Shukla and Annu Kapoor in lead roles.



