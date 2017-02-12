TRENDING ON BS
Jolly LLB 2 sees remarkable growth at Box office on Day 2

The Akshay Kumar-starrer movie makes a total collection of Rs 30.51 crore in two days

ANI  |  New Delhi 

The Akshay Kumar-starrer recently released flick Jolly LLB 2 has shown an incredible growth of 31.20%, making a total collection of Rs 30.51 crore in two days.

The second day saw a collection of 17.31 crore.

Speaking on the same note, Vijay Singh, chief executive at Fox Star Studios, said, "The sign of a much-loved film is that it shows incredible growth and Jolly LLB 2 has done exactly that! After a phenomenal day 1."

Adding, "This movie that has been loved by audiences and media alike and jumped 31.20% on day 2. Such a huge jump does not happen for most of the films and this shows how Jolly LLB 2 has become a film to watch this weekend for everyone."

Stating that the movie is highly entertaining, Singh explained, "It is a thrilling family film and we are delighted to see the love for the film and the nation's hugely loved superstar Akshay Kumar."

Subhash Kapoor directed Jolly LLB 2, also stars Huma Qureshi, Saurabh Shukla and Annu Kapoor in lead roles.

