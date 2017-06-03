Just like the Masters

Two artists are blurring boundaries of time & space through a personal expression of masterpieces

One can almost hear the beautiful woman laugh as she gazes into the camera. Head tilted up, her gaze powerful and provocative. The photograph has the intimate feel of a modern selfie. But it is unmistakably evocative of another, much older work — Self Portrait 7 (1930/32) by Amrita Sher-Gil. “I came across this self-portrait in the library, and just couldn’t look away,” says Samira Bose, a post-graduate student at the School of Arts and Aesthetics, Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi and co-creator of this project. “I felt I just had to be ...

Geetanjali Krishna