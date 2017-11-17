Lonesome superheroes are waiting for a call to arms. The old guard is laying low after a series of herculean battles, and the new ones are too naïve to employ their special abilities. Psychotic tricksters are in asylums, mercenaries are dead and lowlife mobsters are behind bars. Even the nuclear weapons are safe.

Too many demigods descended upon our planet have little to do. Before it gets too dull, you either create new enemies or imagine one. Zack Snyder’s Justice League is like a bad dream playing in the mind of a teenager. Mother Earth has been invaded, again. A ...