Kadvi Hawa, Bollywood's first film on climate change

A timid, old man walks barefoot on a parched piece of land. Dressed in a white dhoti, he has no use for a shirt that gets drenched in his sweat. The blistering heat is slowing down his stride. His aching body is fighting his existence. The grief of not being able to see is now lost to him. One step follows another as he treads cautiously, hoping that the length of his arms will warn him of the dangers ahead. He stops after a few yards to stare at the sun in a moment of fury. Then quickly bows down his head to offer a silent prayer to the skies. For the sake of his children, he ...