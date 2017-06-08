Kolkata's Muslim 'ghetto'

Book review of 'Margins of Citizenship: Muslim Experiences in Urban India'

Book review of 'Margins of Citizenship: Muslim Experiences in Urban India'

Margins of Citizenship Muslim Experiences in Urban India Anasua Chatterjee Routledge 192 pages; Rs 695 If you stand at the crossing of Syed Amir Ali Avenue and Congress Exhibition Road at dusk, your nostrils will be greeted by beef kebabs being barbecued at Nafeels, a popular roadside eatery. If you are a Kolkata native, this area, Park Circus, would not be unknown to you; if not, this bustling district in the southern part of the metropolis would prove to be a foodie’s delight. This area is the subject of sociologist Anasua Chatterjee’s book, which ...

Uttaran Das Gupta