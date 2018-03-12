'Laid to Rest' book review: Reliving Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's death

Sometimes, book titles tell the reader exactly what to expect within the covers. Laid to Rest by Ashis Ray is one of them.

This is an exhaustive (and somewhat exhausting) compilation of testimonies and evidence that attempts to finally set to rights, the persistent controversy over the death of one of Indian independence struggle’s most iconic leaders, Subhas Chandra Bose. With an introduction by Professor Anita Bose Pfaff, the only child of Subhas Bose and his Austrian wife Emilie Schenkl, the book pieces together a plethora of first-hand, eyewitness accounts of the plane crash at ...