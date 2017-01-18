Leaders in their wonder years

The author's discoveries about leadership cannot be called revelatory

The author's discoveries about leadership cannot be called revelatory

WHEN I WAS 25 The Leaders Look Back Shaili Chopra Random Business 208 pages; Rs 199 This book is targeted at millennials, that generation born between the late eighties and early nineties, who are “taking risks and starting up”. How many of them can be expected to read this book? Taking education levels (as opposed to bare-bones literacy) and income, the readership is likely to be less than one per cent. Adding the variable of personal inclination in this age group – a marked preference for 140 characters on a smartphone rather than a ...

Kanika Datta