Leaders in their wonder years

WHEN I WAS 25 The Leaders Look Back Shaili Chopra Random Business 208 pages; Rs 199 This book is targeted at millennials, that generation born between the late eighties and early nineties, who are “taking risks and starting up”. How many of them can be expected to read this book? Taking education levels (as opposed to bare-bones literacy) and income, the readership is likely to be less than one per cent. Adding the variable of personal inclination in this age group – a marked preference for 140 characters on a smartphone rather than a ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?