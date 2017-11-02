Learning the start-up ropes

Cut the Crap and Jargon Lessons from the Start-up Trenches Shradha Sharma and T N Hari Penguin Random House India 310 pages; Rs 499 This book offers you a ringside view of a start-up’s journey, Deep Kalra, chairman and group CEO of MakeMyTrip, rightly points out in his foreword. Being part of the start-up industry, the authors – Shradha Sharma is the founder and CEO of YourStory and T N Hari is an advisor to entrepreneurs -– know the world they are writing about only too well. Their primary aim is to tell start-ups how not to fail ...