'Life is Strange: Before the Storm' looks promising at first glance

In 2015, Life is Strange received mixed reviews. While some praised the storyline, others criticised the inconsistencies in it. Published by Square Enix, the episodic game — set in Arcadia Bay, Oregon — revolved around 18-year-old Max Caulfield with an ability to rewind time. Much like Until Dawn and Heavy Rain, the game relied on the players’ actions and the narrative changed accordingly. The game had its kinks, but was still enjoyable enough. I got the opportunity to test the prequel, Life is Strange: Before the Storm. More specifically, I played ...