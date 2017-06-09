Love in the time of jingoism

At the beginning of Slaughterhouse Five, Kurt Vonnegut’s autobiographical novel describing the firebombing of Dresden during World War II that he survived as a prisoner of war, the narrator is accused by a friend’s wife: “You were just babies in the war… [but] You’ll pretend you were men instead of babies, and you’ll be played in the movies by Frank Sinatra and John Wayne... And war will look just wonderful, so we’ll have a lot more of them. And they’ll be fought by babies.” In her latest bestseller, Baaz, Anuja Chauhan manages to strike ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?