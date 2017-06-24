Love in the time of packaging

The internet and the culture of marketing it brings is making life harder for marketing & packaging

The internet and the culture of marketing it brings is making life harder for marketing & packaging

It looks like a particularly unhealthy time to be a brand,” said the slayer of ordinary design, a sardonic, sage and street-wise guru known more usually as the SOD, a term, as he pointed out, for a piece of turf — grass, earth and all. “First,” said the Sod, easing into a chair at the barbershop he’d chosen for our chat, “someone suggested that the logo had done its time, (didn’t you write a column on that, too?) and was no longer central to the brand’s identity. Now you tell me that the art and science of packaging design — ...

Itu Chaudhuri