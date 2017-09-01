Mahapurush to PK: Self-styled gurus are often ridiculed on the silver screen

Last Friday, three states — Punjab, Haryana and Delhi — were held to ransom by self-styled godman Singh Insaan’s disciples, who demanded their guru be not convicted in a rape case by a special Central Bureau of Investigation court. The orgy of violence unleashed by them in different parts of Haryana and the salacious details of Singh’s have been described in great detail by the media, so I shall abstain. With courts on Monday sentencing him to 20 years in prison, justice seems to have finally caught up with Singh, who also starred in — and also directed, wrote, edited and gave music to — two blatant propaganda films, MSG: The Messenger and 2: The Messenger.

Religion has played a significant part in Indian cinema, starting from the very first full-length feature, Raja Harishchandra (1913) to Aamir Khan-starrer (2015). One might argue that popular Hindi cinema, too, has had a significant influence on religion: Take the example of Jai Santoshi Ma. The low-budget mythological, devotional film was one of the biggest hits of 1975 — the same year Sholay was released. It also provided fuel to the cult of the “new”, relatively unknown goddess, which has now become a pan-India phenomenon. But self-styled godmen, of whom we have never had any paucity in this country, have fared not too well on the silver screen.

The opening scene of Satyajit Ray’s Mahapurush — adapted from Parashuram’s (Rajshekhar Basu’s pen name) Birinchi-Baba — might be uncannily familiar to any audience today. As the Birinchi Baba of the title distributes prasad to his devotees, gathered to see him off at a station, he holds to hostage the departure of the train he is on. Even the station master is his devotee, and waits till his signal — and a piece of prasad — before showing the green flag to the waiting train. The scene is similar to the images of police officers saluting Gurmeet Singh before arresting him, or even worse, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s Art of Living hosting a festival on the Yamuna flood plains in Delhi and destroying it in brazen disregard of authorities and with obvious political patronage. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a guest at the event.

The Baba in Ray’s film — played by the grossly underrated Charuprakash Ghosh — has no problem in finding new victims, either. In the train itself, he meets advocate Gurupada Mitter, who has been deeply depressed since the death of his wife. The Baba and his unnamed assistant (Rabi Ghosh in yet another brilliant cameo), set up base in Mitter’s house, and start delivering evening sermons, where he claims to have engaged Shankaracharya, Christ and Plato in philosophical discussions, eaten hippopotamus roasts, and taught Albert Einstein all about the Theory of Relativity. But, his pincer grip on the hapless family brings him to conflict with Mitter’s younger daughter Nilima’s (Geetali Roy) paramour Satya (Satindra Bhattacharya) and his friends.

With great economy, Ray’s opening shot of the scene in which we meet Nibaran, Paramartha and Nitai — the gang that eventually unmasks Birinchi Baba — shows a chess board. It is Sunday morning (the Sunday Statesman is on the centre table) and Nibaran, a professor of philosophy, and Paramartha, an insurance agent, are playing a game of chess. Both chess and The Statesman would figure in Ray’s later films — Shatranj ke Khiladi (1977) and Aranyer Din Ratri (1969) as different metaphors — but here both represent reason; “intellectual pursuits”, as a miffed Paramartha reminds Nitai and Satya. Games figure significantly in Ray’s films — the memory game in Aranyer Din Ratri; the tongue twisters in Sakha Proshaka, 1990. In another scene, Paramartha is seen playing a game of patience alone.

Their games, however, are harmless, unlike the games and lies of Birinchi Baba, aimed at fooling and cheating the naive. One of his many performances is moving his right and left forefingers in opposite directions, denoting the movement of time into past and future. After a few attempts, Nibaran, too, masters it — and the audience is made aware that the Baba’s tenure at the Mitter household is limited. Ray would continue his attack on such false gurus in his two Feluda films — Sonar Kella (1974) and Joy Baba Felunath (1979). In the latter, Machchli Baba, who gives his devotees fish scales with his blessings, turns out to be an associate of the arch-villain and smuggler Maganlal Meghraj (Utpal Dutt). The villains in Sonal Kella — Amiyanath Burman and Mandar Bose — had set up a practice like Franz Mesmer (or Birinchi Baba and his assistant) before being busted by parapsychologist Dr Hemanga Hajra.