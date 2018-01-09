Many faces of nationalism

Indian Nationalism The Essential Writings S Irfan Habib (Editor) Aleph Book Company 258 pages; Rs 499 Historically, the ideas of nation, nationality, and nationalism have played a progressive role by unifying fragmented communities and small, feudal princely states that were always at war with one another. However, its ugly and violent face has also been witnessed in every modern society, including India, dividing nations on the basis of race and/or religion.

These two facets of nation and nationalism could be observed during India’s freedom struggle. On one ...