Market power of a shorty

Online dating is perhaps the clearest example of market principles in the world of romance

With Sensex hovering above the 30,000 milestone, it was time to test my market value in online world. What better way to do so than on dating sites, where we are valuable to the extent that others think we are. For example, one day the online dating market might value deep-set eyes, the next day wide-set eyes. Online dating, therefore, is perhaps the clearest example of market principles in the world of romance. Through it, we give a description of ourselves (goods supplied) and a description of what we want (goods demanded). Here’s a description of goods I supply on a paid dating ...

Ashish Sharma