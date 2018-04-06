Martin Luther King's assassination: When the world's conscience was awoken

It was a little after 7.15 in the evening on that spring day of Thursday, April 4, 1968. I was on my way to Willard Straight Hall from the Cornell University Library in Ithaca in upstate New York.

I usually took a break at that time for the evening news and a bit of supper at the Straight, which housed the student union and a large cafeteria. In those days, before anyone had ever dreamt of 24x7 news media, one read the news in the morning papers or watched it in the evening on television. My assistantship barely allowed me to keep body and soul together, so I had to watch the news in ...