Meet Anshul Bhatt, a bridge champ at eight

The HCL Bridge Festival consists of a week-long sequence of events, with over $270,000 equivalent in prize money. The 15th edition of this event saw a massive contingent of world-class players arriving at the J W Marriott Hotel in Aerocity, New Delhi. Multiple teams and pairs events were scattered across the venue and the hotel’s corridors were overrun with folks discussing arcana about the game. Bridge, as some readers probably know, is the most complex of card games. It’s played with a full pack of 52 cards by four people, divided into two opposed pairs. The ...