Meet Iain Armitage, young Sheldon of 'The Big Bang Theory' spin-off

"The Big Bang Theory" spin-off titled "Sheldon" has cast child actor to play the younger version of the popular physicist from the sitcom.



The eight-year-old actor will play Cooper in his younger years, the role which is being played by in "TBBT", reported Variety.



Armitage will star in the potential series that will be based on as a youth growing up in Texas.While Zoe Perry is in talks to play Sheldon's mother, Mary Cooper, insiders say the studio have a frontrunner to play the father, but the deal is yet to be sealed.Armitage is currently playing Shailene Woodley's on-screen son in HBO's "Big Little Lies".