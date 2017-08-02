Meet Iain Armitage, young Sheldon of 'The Big Bang Theory' spin-off

-
ALSO READGame of Thrones: Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington paid 2 mn pounds per episode? India is a big story that isn't going away for 30 years: Jim Walker Chuck Berry: The guitar legend who defined rock and roll GST is a big positive, but I'm not investing in India yet: Jim Rogers Market rally lifts many penny stocks
-
"The Big Bang Theory" spin-off titled "Sheldon" has cast child actor Iain Armitage to play the younger version of the popular physicist from the sitcom.
The eight-year-old actor will play Sheldon Cooper in his younger years, the role which is being played by Jim Parsons in "TBBT", reported Variety.
Armitage will star in the potential series that will be based on Sheldon as a youth growing up in Texas.
While Zoe Perry is in talks to play Sheldon's mother, Mary Cooper, insiders say the studio have a frontrunner to play the father, but the deal is yet to be sealed.
Armitage is currently playing Shailene Woodley's on-screen son in HBO's "Big Little Lies".
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU