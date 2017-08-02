TRENDING ON BS
Meet Iain Armitage, young Sheldon of 'The Big Bang Theory' spin-off

Armitage will star in potential series that will be based on Sheldon as a youth growing up in Texas

Press Trust of India  |  Los Angeles 

Iain Armitage, left, a cast member in the CBS series "Young Sheldon," and executive producer/narrator Jim Parsons take part in a panel discussion during the 2017 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour. (Photo: PTI)

"The Big Bang Theory" spin-off titled "Sheldon" has cast child actor Iain Armitage to play the younger version of the popular physicist from the sitcom.

The eight-year-old actor will play Sheldon Cooper in his younger years, the role which is being played by Jim Parsons in "TBBT", reported Variety.


Armitage will star in the potential series that will be based on Sheldon as a youth growing up in Texas.

While Zoe Perry is in talks to play Sheldon's mother, Mary Cooper, insiders say the studio have a frontrunner to play the father, but the deal is yet to be sealed.

Armitage is currently playing Shailene Woodley's on-screen son in HBO's "Big Little Lies".

