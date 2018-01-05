Meet Prakash Ambedkar, who is following in his grandfather's footsteps

The streets of Mumbai bore a deserted look on January 3 following the bandh called by B R Ambedkar’s grandson, Prakash Ambedkar. Protesting the attack on Dalits in Pune during the 200th anniversary celebration of the Bhima Koregaon battle, anger and violence had spilled into the third day across the state.

The 63-year-old, who leads the Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh, eventually called off the strike, but not before starting a conversation about social oppression. Given that around 250 Dalit organisations supported the bandh, reports credit Ambedkar with rallying different ...