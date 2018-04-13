Meet Sanjay Jatav, the man who fought for his right to be a groom

For someone who took on the upper-caste Thakurs in his village, Sanjay Jatav is a man of few words. But if there’s one thing he knows for a fact it is that he wants to be a groom who doesn’t need to compromise on the pomp and show of his barat(wedding procession) — or the route it takes through his hometown.

Slated to marry his fiancée Sheetal on April 21, all that Jatav wanted was that he be allowed to take hisbarat to Sheetal’s home in Nizampura village, Uttar Pradesh, along a route that would have included streets with Thakur homes. This was, of course, ...