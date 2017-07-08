Meet Siddharth Chauhan, the storyteller from Shimla

There is something about Shimla, about its meandering lanes where you can sometimes feel the clouds around you. And, about its colonial-era buildings and homes where the freshness of winter seems to be permanently nestled. It is not without reason that the “Queen of Hills” draws hundreds of visitors every year. But beneath its quaint-town, touristy facade, the one-time summer capital of the British hides scores of stories dressed in local flavour. Seldom do these stories get to travel too far away from the hills. And, even more rarely through the medium of ...