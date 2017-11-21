Memoirs of a 'miracle-maker'

NO ROOM FOR SMALL DREAMS Courage, Imagination, and the Making of Modern Israel Shimon Peres HarperCollins 366 pages; Rs 599 “In Israel, to be a realist, you must believe in miracles.” This intimate account, written during the very last years of Shimon Peres’ life, is at once his own story and the story of Israel from its most formative years to the present.

It is a compelling account of courage, hope, tenacity, and incredible chutzpah. His story and that of Israel’s intertwine, making a fascinating and accessible read of behind-the-scenes ...