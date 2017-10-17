Memory Man

The Coalition Years 1996 to 2012 Pranab Mukherjee Rupa 278 pages; Rs 595 At the launch of the third volume of former president Pranab Mukherjee’s autobiography on Friday, Communist Party of India (Marxist) chief Sitaram Yechury said Mr. Mukherjee has the memory of an elephant, to which Congress President Sonia Gandhi, sitting among the audience, suggested that he had the memory of two elephants. As everybody on the dais and in the audience at the New Delhi’s Nehru Memorial Museum and Library chuckled, Mr. Yechury elaborated the point. He said some ...