Mobile game based on Telugu blockbuster 'Baahubali' in development

Exciting stuff coming your way... Stay tuned!" a post on the official page of "Baahaubalui" read

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Mobile game based on Telugu blockbuster 'Baahubali' in development

The first part of "Baahubali" tasted stupendous success and ahead of the release of the second instalment, a game based on the magnum opus is in development.

Mark Skaggs, who is the creator of FarmVille and Lord of the Rings games is in talks with director SS Rajamouli.



"Mark Skaggs (from Moonfrog Labs) creator of FarmVille and Lord of the Rings games (among others) discussing the creation of Baahubali mobile game with SS Rajamouli.

"Exciting stuff coming your way... Stay tuned!" a post on the official page of "Baahaubalui" read.

"Baahubali: The Beginning" released in 2015 and its starred Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty and Tamannaah.

"Baahubali: The Conclusion" will hit theatres on April 28.

