Mohamed Salah for the Ballon d'Or?

To begin with, a digression: I am genuinely exasperated by how the British have rather conveniently turned Mohamed Salah into “Mo” Salah. It is a dreadful sobriquet that needs urgent correction, and I’m sure no one calls him that in his homeland. Salah, after all, is Egyptian, unlike Mohamed Farah, the long-distance runner who is certifiably British despite having been born in Somalia.

In Farah’s case, the lenient use of “Mo” is permissible. Salah himself, I’m presuming, doesn’t get too flustered by what people call him. In fact, I might ...