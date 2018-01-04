Monetary Policy in India: Decoding India's monetary economics

Monetary Policy in India A modern macroeconomic perspective Chetan Ghate and Kenneth M Kletzer (editors) Springer India, 2017 652 pages; Rs 15,000 Over the past five years, India has seen something of a revolution in terms of the formulation of monetary policy. Today, we have a central bank with a clear mandate, to control inflation — and the government has formally signed on to this mandate.

Monetary policy is set by a committee, half of the members of which are independent economists. This is also the period in which, partially but not wholly coincidentally, ...