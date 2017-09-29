Monumental world contained in Bireswar Sen's miniature landscapes

In an essay about his teacher, Abanindranath Tagore, Bireswar Sen (1897-1974) writes: “In order to judge the greatness of a man, we must bear several things in mind: whether he is great by himself, or great through other circumstantial or contributory causes; and whether his greatness is purely parochial and transitory, or universal and far–reaching in its effects.” It’s a useful way to look at Sen’s works as well, especially to understand if they’ve stood the test of time. Despite being regarded as a master during his lifetime, his works, while ...