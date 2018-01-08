Mostly soot, little illumination

ON THE TRAIL OF THE BLACK Tracking corruption Bibek Debroy and Kishore Arun Desai (Editors) Rupa; 309 pages; Rs 595 Do you want to read a book which tells you how corrupt India is? Possibly, if you are not an Indian. Of course, there is corruption in health care, education, and the myriad other service delivery programmes run by the government. Of course, exporters indulge in corrupt practices, importers also do, as do real estate players.

But that cannot be the point of a whole book. Sadly, that's the case here. The book is, at the very least, a year late. During ...