Movie review: Black Panther poised to shatter a Hollywood myth

Ticket buyers around the world are poised to smash another one of Hollywood’s most entrenched beliefs. Movies rooted in black culture cannot become global blockbusters? Guess again.

The euphorically reviewed Disney-Marvel superhero movie Black Panther, with an almost entirely black cast and a powerful Afrocentric story line, is expected to take in at least $250 million worldwide between Friday and Monday, according to analyst projections. Fandango, the online ticketing site, said on Thursday that Black Panther was its No 4 pre-seller of all time, behind only the last three ...